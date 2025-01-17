Over 400 police personnel deployed to ensure AMM retreat runs smoothly

LANGKAWI: A total of 433 police officers and personnel have been assigned during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMM) held here from tomorrow until Sunday.

Langkawi District Police Chief ACP Shariman Ashari said the team includes traffic police, general duty police, the General Operations Force (PGA), the Marine Police Force (PPM), and the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU).

“They are deployed and have arrived in Langkawi to ensure smooth proceedings and security throughout the programme.

“Therefore, there are no safety concerns in Langkawi during the AMM,” he said at a press conference today.

Commenting on security issues following the recent arrival of boats carrying Rohingya refugees from Myanmar landing in Langkawi earlier this month, Shariman stated that border controls in national waters have been tightened to prevent a recurrence.

“Three agencies—the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, the Royal Malaysian Navy, and the Marine Police Force—have strengthened controls in the waters,” he said.

The AMM Retreat, held at the Langkawi International Convention Centre, marks the first ministerial-level ASEAN meeting under Malaysia’s Chairmanship for 2025, kicking off a busy and crucial year.

Over 200 delegates from 10 ASEAN member states, along with observer country Timor-Leste, are expected to attend the retreat.