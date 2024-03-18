Police detain two teens for using fake number plates

KUALA LUMPUR: Two teenagers, aged 18 and 19, were arrested in Bukit Ampang Saujana, Ampang on March 16 for allegedly using fake vehicle registration numbers.

Ampang district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the duo were arrested in an operation codenamed Op Samseng, targeting a gathering point for teenagers engaged in illegal activities such as motorcycle stunts.

“During the patrol, policemen spotted and inspected two motorcycles ridden by the suspects. Upon inspection, it was discovered that the number plates belonged to cars,” he said in a statement here today.

Both suspects have been detained under Section 108 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In the same operation, a total of 47 traffic summonses were issued, including for driving without a licence and expired road tax. -Bernama