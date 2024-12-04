Police looking for eight men in connection with rioting at Genting Club

KUANTAN: The police are looking for eight men involved in a rioting case at Genting Club, Genting Highlands last Saturday.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the eight, who are still at large, were revealed to be involved in the riot after further inspection of the club’s closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

“Based on our checks, police confirmed there are eight more men involved in the incident who are still at large,” he said in a statement.

The eight are Lim Yong Sen, 43, from Taman Kempas Utama, Johor, Tay Kim Dar, 44, from Taman Sri Lalang Kota Tinggi, Johor, Ong Jun Chuan, 39, Taman Desa Kempas, Johor, Ivan Koh Zhen Yee, 23, Taman Bayu Perdana Klang, Selangor, Khor Soon Tit, 24, Taman Bakap Indah, Sungai Bakap Pinang, Swe Kah Fai, 25, Pasir Bogak, Pangkor, Tan Chun Hou, 22, Taman Impian Indah Alma, Bukit Mertajam, Penang and Hos Yin Bin, 46 from Pandan Jaya, Selangor.

He added that four local men had been arrested previously and charged at the Temerloh Magistrate’s Court.

“All four plead guilty and were released on bail of RM2,200 while waiting for the case mention on April 17,” he said, as he urged those with information to come forward to assist in investigations.

