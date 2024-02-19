Police take statements of 13 individuals following riot at Taiping Prison

IPOH: Police have recorded statements from 13 individuals to assist investigation into an inmate riot at Taiping Prison which left three wardens injured last Thursday.

Taiping district police chief ACP Mohamad Nasir Ismail said statements were taken from eight prisoners aged between 24 and 45 who were believed to be involved in the riot and three wardens who were injured.

“We also recorded statements from witnesses who saw the incident, including CCTV footage and the doctor who treated the wardens,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the riot at about 3.30 in the afternoon was due to an argument between a prisoner and the warden.

He added the three wardens, aged between 27 and 48, were involved in trying to break up a riot by eight prisoners who had returned to the prison after completing their quarantine at the Kamunting Correctional Centre.

“According to the results of the investigation, one of the prisoners had an argument with a warden because he was not satisfied after being reprimanded for provoking the officer,“ he said.

He said the situation was under control and the incident was a minor riot while action was taken in accordance to prison procedures.

He said three wardens who suffered minor injuries received treatment at Taiping Hospital immediately after the incident while the prisoners involved were unhurt.

“The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting using weapons which provides for a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine or both if convicted,“ he said. - Bernama