Police: No efforts to revive Ayah Pin’s teachings detected in Pahang

KUANTAN: Police have confirmed that no efforts to revive the deviant teachings of Ariffin Muhamad, also known as Ayah Pin, have been detected in Pahang so far.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said they are constantly monitoring developments of Ariffin’s former followers and children in the state.

“Police will continue to monitor any activities aimed at reviving the teachings, and strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to do so,“ he said when Bernama contacted him today.

Media reported allegations that Ayah Pin’s followers are bringing back his deviant teachings to other states, including Pahang, specifically in Rompin and Pekan.

The Terengganu Religious and Malay Customs Council Fatwa Committee had declared that Ayah Pin’s beliefs and teachings were deviant and conflicting with Islam under Section 25 of the Islamic Religious Administration Enactment 1986, which was gazetted in 1997.

In April 2005, the Besut district Land Office issued notices to demolish several giant replicas built by Ayah Pin in the Hulu Besut commune where he had over 150 followers.

He passed away on April 22, 2016, at the age of 74, at his home in Kampung Batu 13, Hulu Besut, due to old age. -Bernama