Snatch theft suspect arrested within 24 hours in Kota Bharu

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested a man suspected of involvement in a snatch theft at the Lotus’s Lembah Sireh parking area less than a day after the crime occurred.

The incident took place at 7.28 pm on Sunday when a woman had her handbag stolen by a man on a red Yamaha Ego Gear motorcycle.

District police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud confirmed the arrest, stating that the suspect was apprehended around 9 am the following day.

Several items, including the motorcycle used in the crime, were seized during the operation. The victim suffered losses amounting to RM220, and the case is being investigated under Section 392 of the Penal Code.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect was connected to five other snatch theft cases reported in Kota Bharu. A urine test conducted on the suspect returned negative for drugs. He will be brought to the Kota Bharu Magistrate’s Court for a remand application. - Bernama