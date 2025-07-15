KLIA T1 upgrades with RM30 mln for better passenger experience

SEPANG: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has allocated RM30 million for upgrades at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 (KLIA T1) in the first half of 2025.

The improvements aim to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency, marking MAHB’s first major upgrade since privatisation in February.

KLIA T1 general manager of operations Abd Hasman Abd Muhimim stated that 14 new features and upgrades will help raise the airport’s service quality scores.

The enhancements also prepare KLIA for higher passenger traffic, particularly with Malaysia hosting the 47th ASEAN Summit in October and Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“For these enhancements, we do not set any budget cap. We will continue to invest in upgrading all facilities at KLIA,” he said during a media briefing.

Passenger numbers have already risen by 9.9 per cent in the first half of 2025, reaching 30.1 million compared to the same period last year.

Key upgrades include an open-belt bag-drop system with five mobile check-in units, increasing baggage handling capacity tenfold.

Domestic security lanes have been redesigned with extended trays, cutting wait times to under five minutes and doubling processing speed.

International departures now feature nine self-scanning boarding pass lanes, replacing manual counters for faster processing.

Additional improvements include priority immigration lanes for families and passengers with reduced mobility, as well as emergency response teams on e-scooters equipped with medical supplies.

Passenger comfort has been boosted with 5,000 new lightweight trolleys, wider parking bays, and upgraded washrooms with sensor taps.

Cultural elements have also been introduced, including heritage murals from Penang and Melaka, while young travellers can enjoy an orangutan-themed playground at Gate C30. - Bernama