PETALING JAYA: Police are currently on the hunt for a local man with a “Datuk” title and four African nationals suspected to be involved in a robbery during a gold purchase transaction that occured at a shopping centre in Melawati, Kuala Lumpur, last Friday.

Ampang Jaya police chief Azam Ismail said the 27-year-old victim, who also owns a restaurant, claimed that the incident was his first encounter with the suspects, according to Harian Metro.

“The victim allegedly engaged in a purchase transaction with the suspects to capitalise on rising gold price,” said Azam.

He added that they have yet to recover the money taken by the suspects.

