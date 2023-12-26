Police retiree dies after his motorcycle hit by excavator

IPOH: A police retiree was killed after the motorcycle he was riding collided with an excavator on Lorong 4 Bakar, Kampung Ayer Papan, near Batu Gajah, yesterday.

Batu Gajah district police chief ACP Mohamad Roy Suhaimi Sarif said the 55-year-old man was on his way home to Kampung Gajah when the accident happened at about noon.

He said the excavator driver had come out of a junction on the left of the road, causing the right side of its ‘bucket’ to hit the motorcyclist, who was travelling in the correct lane.

“The motorcyclist suffered serious chest injuries and died on the spot,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Roy Suhaimi said that urine tests on the 64-year-old excavator driver came back negative, and there were no outstanding fines.

Anyone who has information on the accident is advised to contact investigating officer Insp G. Rissi at 017-7615662. -Bernama