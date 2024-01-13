Pongal: A celebration beyond religious boundaries

KUALA LUMPUR: Come Monday, Malaysia’s Tamil Hindu community will joyously celebrate its most cherished festival, the Pongal harvest festival.

A cherished tradition, the festival involves the preparation of the iconic sweet rice dish, Pongal, cooked in a traditional clay pot, symbolising gratitude to the Sun God (Surya Bhagavan) for a bountiful harvest.

Far from being a mere religious event, Pongal embodies a joyous celebration of the farmer’s life, agriculture, and holds deep, hidden meanings.

President of Malaysia Hindhudharma Maamandram, A.Radhakrishnan, emphasised that Pongal stands as one of the most significant festivals celebrated by Tamil communities worldwide, including in India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and other nations with a Tamil diaspora.

“The festivities, spanning four days, commence with ‘Bhogi,‘ a day dedicated to introspection, symbolised by the burning of old and unused household items. This ritual serves as a metaphor to reflect within and eliminate negativity, marking the initiation of a new cycle,” he told Bernama.

The festival’s central day is Thai Pongal on Monday (Jan 15), dedicated to the Sun God. Families rise early to prepare the special dish ‘Pongal.’ As the rice boils and overflows from the pot, the air is filled with cheers of ‘Ponggalo Pongal,‘ symbolising abundance and prosperity.

Radhakrishnan elaborated on the subsequent days of celebration. ‘Mattu Pongal,‘ the third day, involves worshipping cattle believed to contribute to a successful harvest. The fourth day, ‘Kanni Pongal,‘ sees unmarried women making Pongal, praying for good husbands.

Celebrated in the 10th month of the Tamil calendar, Thai, Pongal uniquely follows a solar calendar, marking the Sun’s northward movement for six months.

The popular Tamil adage, ‘Thai Pirandhal Vazhi Pirakkum,‘ meaning the advent of the month of Thai brings new opportunities, resonates during this period.

Meanwhile, President of Malaysia Hindu Sangam, Ganesan Thangavellu, shared auspicious times for sweet rice preparation this year, emphasising the morning as the advisable cooking period.

He said the auspicious times to prepare the sweet rice this year are between 7 am to 8.30 am; 10.25 am to 11.52 am and 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Various celebrations across the country, including the National Unity Ministry’s national-level Pongal celebration and MIC’s Pongal Festival in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 15, will showcase the cultural richness and unity within the Malaysian Tamil community.

In Tamil Nadu, India, Pongal reflects the state’s agricultural heritage and cultural identity, underscoring the deep connection between the Tamils and the land they cultivate.

Meanwhile, Kokila Vaani Vadiveloo, Selangor Bar Representative to the Bar Council, shared a heartfelt Pongal message, expressing hopes that this harvest festival fills lives with overflowing joy, sweetness, and good health.

She urged everyone to share the happiness with loved ones, emphasising kindness and generousity towards the less fortunate in Malaysia’s multicultural society.

“As the Pongal celebrations unfold, may the charm of traditions and the sweetness of sticky rice resonate, bringing happiness to all,” she added.-Bernama