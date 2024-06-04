Public transport with Trek Rides and Rapid KL made easier with RM2 Rides

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid KL has announced a collaboration with Trek Rides, offering a solution to this “first and last-mile” commute challenge. Passengers can now travel to and from designated LRT, MRT, and bus terminals via Trek Rides’ on-demand vans for a flat fare of RM2.

“Amazing news for our passengers!” stated Rapid KL via their Ask Rapid KL platform. “We are teaming up with Trek Rides to offer more convenient transportation options to and from our stations!” This partnership allows commuters to enjoy the benefits of On-Demand Responsive Transit (DRT), providing a seamless connection to their public transport journeys.

The service is currently available at 15 stations across the Klang Valley, including:

1. LRT Bandar Puteri

2. LRT Taman Perindustrian Puchong

3. LRT IOI Puchong Jaya

4. LRT Bandar Kinrara 5

5. LRT Universiti

6. LRT Kerinchi

7. LRT Pandan Jaya

8. LRT Pandan Indah

9. LRT Cempaka

10. LRT Cahaya

11. LRT Setiawangsa

12. LRT Jelatak

13. LRT Ampang

14. MRT Cochrane

15. MRT UPM

Special Offer for Universiti Malaya Students

Universiti Malaya students residing in Bangsar South will receive a special discount! They can enjoy a guaranteed ride for only RM1 through the Trek App, further incentivizing sustainable and cost-effective commutes.

