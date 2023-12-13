Pulau Ketam: Small in size, big in draw

KLANG: Pulau Ketam is merely 22.92 sq km with about 6,000 residents and slightly over 1,300 houses; yet it has a draw that holiday seekers cannot resist due to its unique offerings. With only bicycles and electric motorcycles as the only modes of transport, the island gives city dwellers a respite from the hustle and bustle of daily life.
Visitors who are seeking a refreshing hiatus at this hamlet are greeted by rows of wooden houses on stilts that line the mangrove island.
It was a welcoming sight for 90 representatives from the media and travel agencies invited by the Klang Municipal Council (MPK), Tourism Selangor Sdn Bhd and the Pulau Ketam Village Community Management Council (MPKK) to explore, experience and share their experience of a fishing village getaway.
The guests of the “Let’s Visit Crab Island” programme on Nov 30 had a first-hand look and feel of the captivating eco-tourism destination.
“This strategic effort not only aims to showcase the island’s natural beauty but also emphasises its potential of becoming a prime attraction for visitors seeking a unique and enriching experience,” MPK Community Department director Normah Zainul Abideen said.
Her optimism on the island’s tourism pull was shared by Tourism Selangor Product and Package Devlopment acting manager Renuga Devi Sivamoorthy.
Renuga expressed hope that the programme would serve as a catalyst for increased visits not only to Pulau Ketam but also to other attractions in Selangor as well.
She said she looks forward to more such projects, and she anticipates that they would draw more visitors to explore the diverse offerings of Selangor.
A dried shrimp factory, snake temple, ice factory, wholesale seafood processing, boat-making, open-sea fish cages and eagle watching were among the places and activities on the itinerary.
Each stop along the journey serves as a portal to a unique aspect of the island’s culture, industry and natural beauty, while allowing the participants to foster a deeper connection with the local community and environment.
“Overall, this curated exploration will certainly leave a lasting impression, inviting participants to not only witness but actively engage with the diverse tapestry of Pulau Ketam’s charm,” Renuga said.
Embarking on the exploration, the participants were guided by Rubendran Arumugam, a community host and proficient tour guide, who also represented Tourism Selangor.
His role extended beyond mere navigation as he shared insightful information about the destinations, providing context that enriched the participants’ understanding of the cultural, historical and ecological significance of each stop.
The tour started at the dried shrimp factory. Rubendran highlighted the pivotal role of these factories in supplying dried shrimp to markets beyond the island and contributing significantly to the local economy.
The next stop was the snake temple, which is the most frequented house of worship in Pulau Ketam. The island is dotted with numerous Chinese temples dedicated to various deities.
“The snake temple is dedicated to the deified monk Master Qingshui. Constructed in 1805, it honours Chor Soo Kong, also known as Master Qingshui, who was known for his miracles and good deeds during the Song Dynasty.
“Devotees, including those from Singapore, Taiwan and China, gather here to pray on the deity’s birthday, the sixth day of the first lunar month,” he said.
The next visit took the participants to the ice factory and wholesale seafood processing facility, a hub where ice blocks are produced and large masses of seafood are processed before being distributed.
Operated through specialised machinery, the ice manufacturing process utilises water sourced from Pulau Ketam’s piping system.
Rubendran said the seafood processed here is not only fresh but is also captured by local fishermen and swiftly processed as soon as it reaches the shore.
The next destination was the boat-making factory where the majority of fishing boats in the island originated from.
Rubendran explained that the boat-building process in Pulau Ketam is intricate, with human craftsmanship favoured over factory-set machines.
The visitors had an opportunity to witness six highly skilled boat makers from China construct a notably large fishing boat, highlighting the artistry and precision involved in this traditional craft.
Next, they were led to the fish cages, a unique experience that involved participants boarding a boat to reach an off-shore location. Here, a diverse array of fish, including catfish and tilapia, inhabit the massive cages.
Rubendran shared that this location serves as a central hub where local fishermen who own these fish list them for bids, engaging with fishmongers in a dynamic marketplace.
“The bustling activity at the fish cages not only showcases the variety of aquatic life but also underscores the economic vitality of Pulau Ketam’s fishing community,” he said.
The exploration ended with the breathtaking spectacle of eagle watching. From the boat, participants were treated to a mesmerising display of approximately 20 eagles gracefully soaring in circles, almost as if they were putting on a performance.
“Pulau Ketam is knowned for the numerous Brahminy kite eagles, also known as the Red-backed sea eagles,” Rubendran said.
The sight left many of the participants overjoyed, with some expressing that it was their first encounter with eagles at such proximity.
The shared delight among the group added magic to this final stop, making it a memorable conclusion to the island’s exploration.
The participants were charmed not just by the natural beauty and diverse attractions but also by the warm hospitality of the people and the island’s cultural richness.