Pulau Ketam: Small in size, big in draw

KLANG: Pulau Ketam is merely 22.92 sq km with about 6,000 residents and slightly over 1,300 houses; yet it has a draw that holiday seekers cannot resist due to its unique offerings. With only bicycles and electric motorcycles as the only modes of transport, the island gives city dwellers a respite from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Visitors who are seeking a refreshing hiatus at this hamlet are greeted by rows of wooden houses on stilts that line the mangrove island.

It was a welcoming sight for 90 representatives from the media and travel agencies invited by the Klang Municipal Council (MPK), Tourism Selangor Sdn Bhd and the Pulau Ketam Village Community Management Council (MPKK) to explore, experience and share their experience of a fishing village getaway.

The guests of the “Let’s Visit Crab Island” programme on Nov 30 had a first-hand look and feel of the captivating eco-tourism destination.

“This strategic effort not only aims to showcase the island’s natural beauty but also emphasises its potential of becoming a prime attraction for visitors seeking a unique and enriching experience,” MPK Community Department director Normah Zainul Abideen said.

Her optimism on the island’s tourism pull was shared by Tourism Selangor Product and Package Devlopment acting manager Renuga Devi Sivamoorthy.

Renuga expressed hope that the programme would serve as a catalyst for increased visits not only to Pulau Ketam but also to other attractions in Selangor as well.

She said she looks forward to more such projects, and she anticipates that they would draw more visitors to explore the diverse offerings of Selangor.

A dried shrimp factory, snake temple, ice factory, wholesale seafood processing, boat-making, open-sea fish cages and eagle watching were among the places and activities on the itinerary.

Each stop along the journey serves as a portal to a unique aspect of the island’s culture, industry and natural beauty, while allowing the participants to foster a deeper connection with the local community and environment.

“Overall, this curated exploration will certainly leave a lasting impression, inviting participants to not only witness but actively engage with the diverse tapestry of Pulau Ketam’s charm,” Renuga said.