Putrajaya’s IOI City Mall hit with blackout

PETALING JAYA: The Putrajaya IOI City Mall is facing a blackout today (March 27).

IOI City Mall released a statement on their Facebook page, “Please be informed that IOI City Mall is currently facing power disruption and under rectification by TNB now.

“As such the mall is closed this morning until power supply resumes which is estimated to be between 1pm to 5pm today.”

A few mall-goers took to the comment section to express their frustration about the traffic jam that occurred due to the temporary closure.

A video posted on social media platform X by user @Ieqa_AkmaL showed mall-goers experiencing the blackout during their visit yesterday (March 27).

TNB confirmed that the power disruption was caused by a faulty incoming cable located 2km away from the property, according to Scoop.