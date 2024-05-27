QR code to be used for immigration clearance at BSI, KSAB from June 1

JOHOR BAHRU: The quick response (QR) code system will be used for immigration clearance at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) beginning June 1.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the proof-of-concept (POC) for the system would run for three months and only involve Malaysians.

He said the first phase of the QR code system for immigration clearance would involve Malaysians travelling to Singapore by bus and motorcyclists using the MBike immigration clearance system at BSI and KSAB.

“It will start with Malaysians first and then be expanded to others if this proof-of-concept is successful.

“For this QR code system, all Malaysians travelling to Singapore can use the MySejahtera application or the MyTrip system,“ he told a press conference after chairing the special committee meeting on the Johor Causeway congestion issue at BSI here today.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Fadillah added that the implementation of this QR code would reduce the waiting time for BSI bus users during peak hours from 120 minutes to 15 minutes, which is an 83 per cent time saving, while the waiting time for buses at KSAB can be reduced from 90 minutes to 15 minutes, which is a 74 per cent time saving.

Motorcyclists can reduce their waiting time at BSI from 40 minutes to 30 minutes, a 19 per cent time saving, while the waiting time for motorcyclists at KSAB can be reduced from 45 minutes to 30 minutes, a 23 per cent time saving.

In March, Singapore started rolling out an initiative allowing motorists arriving and departing from its Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints to use QR codes instead of passports for faster immigration clearance.