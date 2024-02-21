Queen of Malaysia grants audience to IFRC delegation

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia, granted an audience to a delegation from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) at Istana Bukit Serene, Johor Bahru today.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page, the delegation was led by the regional director of IFRC, Alexander Matheou, along with the executive and liaison assistant to IFRC Regional Director, Loh Suh Fei.

During the more than two-hour meeting, the Queen, who is also the Royal Advisor to the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS), touched upon the situations in Gaza, Syria, Yemen, and Sudan.

“Although we know a lot about the situation in Gaza via social media, we must remember that there is still much suffering as a result of armed conflicts and civil wars in Syria, Yemen, Sudan, and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The ongoing suffering of the people in these other countries should not be forgotten or ignored,“ said Her Majesty.

Also present were the wife of Johor Menteri Besar, Datin Sharmin Fazlina Mohd Shukor, MRCS National Community Service and Health Committee deputy chairman Datuk Muhammad Rashidi Mohd Nor, and committee member, Lekha Nandey. -Bernama