Rebranding PTPTN to enhance image, public trust

TAIPING: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) has been undergoing rebranding in stages since 2020 with the aim of ensuring that its corporate identity and image continue to be respected and gain the trust of the public.

Its chairman, Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim, said that the rebranding involves comprehensive improvements covering operational aspects, product identity and the image of PTPTN branches nationwide.

“I am optimistic that the opening of the PTPTN Taiping branch can further strengthen its corporate identity and enhance public confidence in providing the best service to PTPTN customers.

“PTPTN, as an agency under the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) will remain committed to bringing about change in line with current needs and opening opportunities for success for all, in line with PTPTN’s motto, ‘Peluang Kejayaan Anda,‘’’ she said here today.

Earlier, Norliza officiated the PTPTN branch in Taiping, which is the third location under the new branding of PTPTN.

At the same event, Norliza presented prizes to the winners of the PTPTN ‘Jom Bayar’ Campaign for the state of Perak, with a total of RM5,000 awarded in the form of National Education Savings Scheme (Simpan SSPN) accounts.

Additionally, a tithe (zakat) contribution of RM10,000 was distributed to 100 eligible students (asnaf) in the Batu Kurau sub-district and the congregation of Kamunting Masjid Jamek. Each student is set to receive RM100 in the form of Simpan SSPN Prime accounts.

Norliza added that, to date, there are 58 PTPTN state and branch offices operating nationwide, including Sabah and Sarawak, since 2012. This includes the PTPTN state office in Perak, which commenced operations in 2012 in Ipoh and was among the earliest to be established. Three other PTPTN branch offices in Manjung and Taiping, opened in April 2015, and in Teluk Intan in October 2015 respectively are also part of the network.

She expressed her appreciation to the state government for providing incentives under the Perak Children’s Education Savings Fund (TASPEN) initiative in the form of Simpan SSPN Prime accounts. Since 2010, this initiative has benefited 31,271 babies with an allocation of RM6.25 million.

Meanwhile, Community Rehabilitation Officer (PDK) Noor Asmahani Abdull Ghani, 36, was surprised at being crowned the overall winner and took home RM2,000 in the PTPTN Perak state ‘Jom Bayar’ campaign.

The former student of the Medical Laboratory Technology programme at PTPL College, said that the prize money would be used to settle the remaining loan amount, which she began repaying in 2016.

“Since 2016, I have never neglected to repay this loan, and I also feel that campaigns like this encourage borrowers to make payments,“ she said.

Another borrower, G. Kanthini, 24, said that PTPTN has been very helpful in covering her daily expenses and education costs for the past five years in the field of biomedical electronic engineering.

“I usually make loan payments at the PTPTN Taiping Branch every month,“ said the Bagan Serai native.

Another borrower, Musliani Mustafa Abu Bakar, 19, said that making loan payments at PTPTN Taiping is convenient, coupled with the helpful and friendly staff who are only too willing to offer assistance to customers.

“This new branch offers comfotable ambience and is convenient for the public to settle various matters with PTPTN,“ she said. -Bernama