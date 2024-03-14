Refrain from open burning to prevent uncontrolled fires in Sabah - Christina

KOTA KINABALU: The public should cease open burning activities to prevent uncontrolled fires in Sabah, especially during hot weather and drought seasons, said Sabah Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment, Datuk Christina Liew, tonight.

She noted that the recent outbreak of uncontrolled fires, believed to have started from open burning or indiscriminate cigarette butt disposal, has contributed to hazy conditions in certain areas.

“The public needs to be aware of their own health importance and avoid any activities during this drought season, especially open burning,“ she said when contacted here today.

Liew urged the public to adhere to the authorities’ advice on refraining from open burning for safety and collective comfort.

According to statistics from the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), over 960 cases of open burning have been recorded since January, involving fires in bushes, grasslands, plantations, farms, forests and peatlands throughout the state.

Today, Kimanis, an area in Sabah recorded polluted air, indicated by an Air Pollution Index (API) reading of 154, which is considered unhealthy, until 9 pm. - Bernama