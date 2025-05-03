PETALING JAYA: A father allegedly ‘sold’ his daughter to an illegal moneylender (Ah Long) syndicate to clear a debt of over RM9,000.

The shocking act was discovered when the 21-year-old woman started receiving calls from unknown men requesting sexual services.

Sharing the ordeal, the victim’s stepfather, Lai, 50, said his wife and stepdaughter received threatening calls from the syndicate in early February, demanding they settle the debt, Harian Metro reported.

“We found out that my wife’s ex-husband took a loan from an ah long and listed them as guarantors without their knowledge, even though they had been divorced and had no contact for 11 years,“ he said. .

Lai added that the syndicate sent a WhatsApp message with a picture of a white package, claiming it contained drugs, and threatened to plant it at their home before calling the police.

“Even more shocking, they uploaded my stepdaughter’s photo on social media with a caption offering her for RM200 per session,“ he revealed during a press conference at Wisma MCA today.

Fearing for their safety, Lai, who lives in Puchong, Selangor, lodged a police report, especially since his stepdaughter is now traumatised.

Meanwhile, another victim, a 63-year-old man known as Lan, has been harassed by Ah Long syndicates over his 24-year-old daughter’s unpaid loans.

The salesman from Cheras, Selangor, said he had been estranged from his daughter for years after she got married.

“My daughter has borrowed from Ah Long several times. I had to use all my savings, including my EPF (Employees Provident Fund), to settle her total debt of RM250,000,“ he said.

Lan was shocked when he recently received messages from Ah Long demanding payment.

“I went to her house to find out the truth, but instead, she kicked me out and filed a police report against me, claiming I was harassing her,“ he added.

Living in fear due to the threats, he also lodged a police report to protect himself.

Meanwhile, MCA Public Services and Complaints Bureau chairman Datuk Seri Michael Chong said 42 complaints related to Ah Long cases have been received this year.

“Of these, 16 cases involving RM1.3 million were reported in January, 24 in February, and two cases in March so far,“ he said.