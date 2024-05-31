Regent of Johor calls for justice in e-hailing driver’s case

PETALING JAYA: Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has urged authorities to take action regarding the disabled e-hailing driver who lodged a police report after he was allegedly punched in the head by a bodyguard.

In a statement posted on his Facebook account, Tunku Ismail said that he was informed of the assault and has urged the police security escort team to cooperate with investigations.

“I do not condone any illegal action or intimidation. I urge the authorities to investigate thoroughly the incident where a police officer escort is alleged to have committed a harmful act.

“I hope the authorities will take action in accordance with the law and give the victim justice.

“I am also aware that there is a movement to drag the royal institution by using this incident, but to link the actions of an external security personnel with myself and the entire royal institution is uncalled for,” the statement read.

On May 29, Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the driver had lodged a second police report to withdraw the first one.

Rusdi stated that the Kuala Lumpur police received one police report on May 28 from the complainant, who is a Grab driver.

He said the complainant alleged that he was assaulted by an individual who was part of a VIP entourage.



