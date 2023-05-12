RM1.198 mln set aside to repair, upgrade three sports facilities in Pahang

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has allocated RM1.198 million to repair and upgrade three sports facilities in the state, said state Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal.

He said the biggest allocation was for the construction of a dry gym for the diving team costing RM600,000, while the remainder is for the upgrading of the shooting range and hostel facilities at the Pahang Sports Complex (SUKPA) here.

“In addition, the Pahang Sports Council (PSC) has also identified two facilities that need to be upgraded in 2024, namely the Balok Sailing Training Centre (Kuantan) and Muay Thai Training Centre in Jerantut, costing nearly RM300,000.

“In addition, one other main infrastructure that needs to be repaired is the Pahang Seberang Temerloh Sports School which has produced many competitive athletes,” he said at the Pahang State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Fadzli said this in reply to a question from V. Arumugam (BN-Sabai), who wanted to know the plans to improve the welfare of athletes and coaches and the sports infrastructure in Pahang.

In addition, Fadzli said that from next January onwards, each athlete who qualifies for next year’s Sarawak Malaysia Games (Sukma) will receive a minimum allowance of RM250 a month compared to RM100 previously, while those who had won SUKMA medals would have their maximum allowance increased up to RM500 a month.

“The move to increase the allowance up to 150 per cent is given as a recognition, support and morale-booster for the athletes to fight with all they have for the state,” he said.

Fadzli said the state government also assisted Pahang’s national athletes under the National Sports Council (NSC) Podium Programme by providing the “Gading Emas” allowance worth RM700 a month and individual aid to purchase training equipment totalling RM1,300 a year.

Replying to an oral question from Arumugam, Fadzli said the state government was scrutinising suitable actions that could be implemented to help inactive Pahang athletes continue their livelihoods.

The welfare of athletes, according to him, is one of the state government’s main focus as they are now Pahang athletes serving in the PSC, in addition to athletes who had brought glory to Pahang, like silat exponent Al Jufferi Jamari, being roped in as coaches.–Bernama