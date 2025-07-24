PM Anwar urges peaceful rally and unity in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed hope that the upcoming rally this Saturday will proceed peacefully and in an orderly manner. Emphasising constitutional principles and reform, he assured that the government respects democratic expression while prioritising public safety.

Anwar’s senior press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, stated in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Daily Briefing that the Prime Minister has directed police to facilitate the rally responsibly. “The MADANI Government’s stance is clear — we celebrate democracy. The right to express opinions, including dissent, is fundamental in a free nation,“ he said.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to democratic practices, stating that peaceful demonstrations are part of a mature society as long as they comply with the law. “Disagreement with the government, including public protests, will not be suppressed blindly. It is seen as healthy democratic engagement,“ Tunku Nashrul added.

Police have received 60 reports nationwide regarding the rally, which is expected to draw 10,000 to 15,000 participants, including NGOs, students, and the public. Acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad confirmed the reports as of Wednesday.

In a separate initiative, the government launched the “Bersama Malaysiaku” movement to promote unity ahead of National Day and Malaysia Day 2025. The campaign invites Malaysians to share photos representing the nation’s diversity on the official website. Selected submissions will be featured on government platforms, reinforcing patriotism as a collective effort.

The movement aligns with the upcoming 13th Malaysia Plan, focusing on compassion and justice. “Independence is not just history but a shared journey,“ Tunku Nashrul said. - Bernama