Saarani: SPRWTS to Penang unlikely to be implemented this year

IPOH: The Sungai Perak Raw Water Transfer Scheme (SPRWTS) to Penang is unlikely to be implemented this year, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix).

He said the allocation from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability to build the water treatment plant in Kerian, Perak must be received first, and other pending issues on the supply of treated water to Penang need to be ironed out.

He said the state government met with the ministry to discuss the project in November last year.

“There can be no agreement without the approval of the allocation. Once the ministry makes its decision we can implement the SPRWTS. If it is just up to us the faster the better, but it depends on the ministry,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the 2024 Perak Civil Servants Assembly organised by the Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS), here today.

The event, which was held at the Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan banquet hall, was also attended by CUEPACS president Datuk Adnan Mat.

Queried on Penang’s request for 700 million litres of water per day, Saarani said it is dependent on sufficient domestic supplies.

“The sale of treated water is also subject to the agreement,” he said.

On Tuesday, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state will sign a memorandum of understanding or financing agreement with Perak on the SPRWTS in 2024.

The scheme is part of the Penang Water Contingency Plan 2030, involving an expenditure of RM1.18 billion over the next several years by the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) to increase the state’s water supply to 602 million litres a day. -Bernama