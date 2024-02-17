Sabah Health Dept seeks emergency funds to rebuild Tangkarason Health Clinic

SANDAKAN: The Sabah Health Department (JKNS) will apply for allocation to carry out emergency procurement to rebuild the Tangkarason Health Clinic in Beluran, which was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning.

The Health Ministry, in a statement today, said the emergency procurement includes the replacement of equipment lost in the fire to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services for residents in the area.

“The state Health director Datuk Dr Asits Sanna, together with senior officers from the JKNS, conducted an on-site assessment on the day of the incident.

“Several follow-up actions have been taken, including the temporary relocation of clinic operations to the Kampung Tangkarason Multipurpose Hall starting Feb 19 (Monday),” it said.

In addition, supplies of medications, disposables and medical equipment have been acquired.

Meanwhile, the personnel involved in the incident have received psychological first aid and have been accommodated in nearby homestays.

On Thursday, Bernama reported that in the incident around 1 am, firemen from the Beluran Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the scene located 215 km away.

Upon arrival, they discovered the clinic and staff quarters completely destroyed by the fire, but no injuries or fatalities were reported. -Bernama