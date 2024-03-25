Saifuddin: New police contingent headquarters in four states

KUALA LUMPUR: Several states will have new police contingent headquarters and district headquarters buildings, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said Penang, Kelantan, Perak, and Pahang would receive new contingent headquarters.

“We will also have several new district headquarters such as in Kapit, Sarawak, and Padang Besar, Perlis.

“...not only through the budget announced by the Prime Minister, but also other special announcements, all of which are aimed at enhancing the facilities and logistics for the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),“ he told a press conference after attending the 217th Police Day celebration at the Police Training Centre here today. -Bernama