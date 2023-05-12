Salary adjustment for technical profession to be given priority in SSPA study - PM

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today gave assurance that the salary adjustment for technical profession in the public service will be given priority in the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) study.

Speaking at the National Technical Profession Day 2023 celebration here, Anwar said his presence at the event was to recognise the role of technical professionals in line with the current situation and economic growth.

“The status of the technical profession has been uplifted and become very critical. In line with the recognition, I have also given my commitment that the salary adjustment for the technical profession will be given proper attention,” he said.

Accordingly, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, asked the technical profession governing body to submit reasonable input relating to salary adjustment through the SSPA.

Since 2018, the National Technical Profession Day has been celebrated annually on the first Saturday of December as an appreciation and recognition of the services contributed by the technical profession in the national development landscape.

Meanwhile, Anwar reiterated the call for private companies and government-linked companies (GLCs) to enhance cooperation with technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions by sharing their expertise and skills in line with the needs of the industry.

He also instructed Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) and Tenaga Nasional Bhd among others to get involved directly in TVET training.

“TM (for example) knows the need for the type of training that needs to be given, and it is best for them to help manage and train the students (at TVET institutions),” he said, adding that 64 private companies and government-linked investment companies (GLICs) have been working closely with TVET institutions so far.

Anwar said the people’s perception of TVET is now different because the intake of diploma students for TVET programmes under the Ministry of Higher Education has increased from 58,424 students in 2021 to 85,535 students in 2022.

“The training of technical professionals is very critical and should be addressed. TVET should be improved because 97 per cent of TVET graduates now get hired with an average starting salary of around RM2,000,” he said.

Anwar also emphasised efforts to improve TVET graduates’ additional skills in certain fields because it can increase their wage rate.

“A salary of RM2,000 is insufficient today, but if they (TVET graduates) attended extra skill training, like the one given by Petronas in Sarawak or other training centres in Sabah, the salary can easily increase from RM2,000 to a minimum of RM3,500 to RM5,000...and according to Petronas, for welding skill, the salary can reach up to RM7,000,” he added. - Bernama