Saraswathy - Indian community not marginalised

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has never marginalised the Indian community in the country and has planned various initiatives to empower them, said Deputy Minister of National Unity K. Saraswathy.

She said the matter was among issues raised by representatives of the Indian community non-governmental organisations (NGOs) at a programme here today.

They claimed that the Indian community felt they were being marginalised from benefitting every initiative introduced by the government, she said.

Saraswathy said she explained to them the various initiatives provided by the government for the Indian community.

“For example, the People’s Income Initiative (IPR) announced by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) to eradicate hardcore poverty through the Food Entrepreneur Initiative (Insan) and Services Operator Initiative (Ikhsan) and so on.

“The problem is the information does not reach the target group,“ she said when met after the Round Table Conference: The Current State of Indians and Way Forward!, here today.

The programme was also attended by Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kulasegaran.

Saraswathy said the approach taken by the government in assisting people was ‘need-based’ in ensuring that no one is marginalised and the introduction of the Central Database Hub (PADU) system is to ensure this is achieved.–Bernama