Unidentified body washes up on Desaru beach

KOTA TINGGI: The body of a man, without identification, was found washed up on Pantai Desaru here this morning.

Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Yusof Othman said the victim, who was fair-skinned, was aged between 30 and 40 years.

He said the Bandar Penawar police station’s front desk received information about the discovery of the unconscious man who was clad only in white shorts at 7.30 am.

“Acting on the information, the Bandar Penawar police station chief and officers were deployed to the scene.

“An examination carried out by health officers from the Felda Sening clinic at the scene confirmed that the victim was deceased and the body was taken to the Kota Tinggi Hospital’s forensics department for further investigation,” he said in a statement tonight.

Yusof also that a post-mortem confirmed the victim’s death was due to drowning and the case has been classified under a Sudden Death Report (SDR).

“We are also asking for anyone with information about the victim’s kin or those who have missing family members should contact investigating officer Inspector Asnalisz Zainal at 016-444 6871,” he added.