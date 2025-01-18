JOHOR BAHRU: As Malaysia assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship this year, the nation has called on the region’s tourism ministers to embody the spirit of the ASEAN community to build a sustainable, inclusive and resilient tourism industry.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing emphasised the need for collaboration to protect regional heritage and strengthen ASEAN’s presence on the global stage.

“As we all know, we get together this week for discussions, networking and new ideas. So, let us adopt the spirit of the ASEAN community to build a sustainable, inclusive and strong future for tourism,” he said at the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2025 here tonight.

The event was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Tiong said this year’s ATF theme, ‘Unity in Motion: Shaping ASEAN Tourism Tomorrow’, celebrates the achievements of ASEAN countries while underscoring the importance of teamwork in addressing the evolving challenges and opportunities in tourism.

He said the participation of all ASEAN tourism ministers and representatives from ASEAN dialogue partners is a testament to the region’s strong partnership and collaborative spirit in building a resilient tourism landscape.

“Hosting this important event in Johor not only highlights the state-based culture and modern development but also reflects Malaysia’s vision of promoting emerging tourism destinations.

“Therefore, I extend my heartfelt thanks to our Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and the people of Johor for their strong support and cooperation in making ASEAN Tourism 2025 possible,” he said.

Tiong also said that Fadillah’s presence at the event set a positive tone, encouraging greater collaboration to shape a brighter future for ASEAN tourism.

Taking place from Jan 15–20, ATF 2025 aims to promote regional tourism products, facilitate knowledge exchange, foster networking opportunities and strengthen cooperation with global tourism leaders to attract more visitors to the ASEAN region.