Sarawak fully recovers from floods, Johor left with 43 evacuees in Segamat

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 43 flood evacuees are still seeking shelter at a temporary relief centre in Johor while no relief centres are open in Sarawak tonight.

According to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) Disaster Control Centre, twelve families are still at a relief centre in Segamat district.

Meanwhile, observations at the Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station found several rivers are at danger levels and they include Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi, Johor; Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar, Kedah; Sungai Arau in Arau, Perlis and Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu, Terengganu.

NADMA also informed that 17 roads are closed due to floods, damaged bridges and landslides, including Jalan Boh in Cameron Highlands, Pahang; Jalan Lingkaran Kahang Barat in Kluang, Johor and Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun, Terengganu. - Bernama