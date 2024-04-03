Secondary School Alternative Certificate out March 11

KUALA LUMPUR: The Secondary School Alternative Certificate (SASM) 2023 for students with special education needs (MBPK) will be issued on March 11 and can be obtained from their respective schools starting at 10 am.

The Education Ministry, in a statement today, said that the Secondary School Alternative Assessment for these students was completed on Jan 19.

A total of 3,210 MBPK from 725 schools nationwide have completed schooling for the 2023/2024 academic session and are eligible to receive the certificate.

“The Education Ministry remains committed to ensuring equity and equality in education for all students as outlined in the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2025,” the statement said.

It also said that SASM is a reflection of the ministry’s ‘Pendidikan Manusiawi’ or humanising education agenda, which aims to ensure no child is left behind in having access to quality education. - Bernama