Security guard from Sabah wins RM13.4 million Toto Jackpot

PETALING JAYA: A security guard from Sabah struck gold when he won RM13.4 million in the Toto Jackpot 1 game on Mar 2.

The 53-year-old, who has been a guard for over 20 years, informed STM Lottery Sdn Bhd that he combined his birth date and car registration number to create the winning numbers - 1203 and 1227.

“I bought these two numbers which only cost me RM2.60 to be rich,” he said, adding that he initially thought of working until his retirement.

After he transfers his earnings into his bank account, NST claims that the interest he receives would cover all of his expenses and he won’t need to work any longer.

The winner claimed that his wife cried tears of joy when he told her the good news and their dream of building a house big enough to accommodate their entire family will finally come true.

“Being an indigenous Sabahan, I can now make a difference for my people, I want to go back and help to develop my village,” he said.

A staggering RM13,403,860.25 was won by the man, from the total jackpot of RM14,962,901.80.

Meanwhile, the balance RM1,559,041.55 was split between two i-System winners from Kuala Lumpur and Sabah.

