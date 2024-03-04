Selangor focuses on three main sectors to drive state economic growth

SEPANG: The Selangor government is focusing on three main sectors namely aviation, finance, and semiconductors to drive and support the state’s economic growth throughout this year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said in this regard, his team is committed to making the Selangor Aero Park, located near the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, an ‘Aero Valley’ that brings together the main activities of the aviation operating industry.

He said the state government is also interested in building a semiconductor industry ecosystem that is expected to be able to attract investment worth up to RM3 billion, in addition to opening job opportunities for the people of Selangor.

“We have identified several potential areas including Puchong, Subang, and Shah Alam and are ready to cooperate with several countries including China to make the plan a success,“ he said when launching the NCT Smart Industrial Park (NSIP) sales gallery here on Tuesday (March 2).

Regarding NCT NSIP, Amirudin said the development of an industrial park managed with the concept of artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) involved a gross development value of RM10 billion.

He also said that so far the development project on 732 acres (296 hectares) of land and built in three phases has received bookings from more than 60 per cent of local and foreign investors since it was introduced in April last year.

In another development, NCT group managing director Datuk Seri Yap Ngan Choy said the opening of the sales gallery is crucial in amplifying the presence of the project to potential owners.

“The development of our industrial park continues to progress well, with the three phases on track to be completed within 10 years, at a total gross development value of RM10 billion,“ he added.

READ MORE:

Selangor has collected over RM2.5b revenue as of Dec 6 in 2023

Selangor: RM41.56b manufacturing, services investments in Jan-Sept 2023