Selangor in strategic tie-up with Taiwan cities on smart state goal

PETALING JAYA: In line with Selangor’s aspiration to achieve smart state status by 2025, Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec) has embarked on a strategic working visit to Taiwan to foster cross-border collaborations focusing on digital economy and talent training in fields crucial for the future artificial intelligence (AI) market.

From Nov 2 to 4, a delegation led by Selangor State Exco Ng Sze Han engaged in discussions with three city mayors and officials from Taipei, Taoyuan and Kaohsiung. These talks were geared towards developing joint educational programmes and skill-building opportunities, crucial for the burgeoning digital sector.

Ng underscored the global interconnectedness and the urgency to merge resources and expertise to combat the digital talent gap. “Our collaboration with Taiwan is a step towards a strong digital economy and talent development framework, benefiting both regions and the global AI landscape,” he said.

Sidec CEO Yong Kai Ping highlighted the growing need for AI expertise. “With digital transformation at the forefront, establishing partnerships with Taiwan is key to building a talent reservoir to meet the increasing demands in AI and related fields,” he said.