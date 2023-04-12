Selangor in strategic tie-up with Taiwan cities on smart state goal

PETALING JAYA: In line with Selangor’s aspiration to achieve smart state status by 2025, Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec) has embarked on a strategic working visit to Taiwan to foster cross-border collaborations focusing on digital economy and talent training in fields crucial for the future artificial intelligence (AI) market.
From Nov 2 to 4, a delegation led by Selangor State Exco Ng Sze Han engaged in discussions with three city mayors and officials from Taipei, Taoyuan and Kaohsiung. These talks were geared towards developing joint educational programmes and skill-building opportunities, crucial for the burgeoning digital sector.
Ng underscored the global interconnectedness and the urgency to merge resources and expertise to combat the digital talent gap. “Our collaboration with Taiwan is a step towards a strong digital economy and talent development framework, benefiting both regions and the global AI landscape,” he said.
Sidec CEO Yong Kai Ping highlighted the growing need for AI expertise. “With digital transformation at the forefront, establishing partnerships with Taiwan is key to building a talent reservoir to meet the increasing demands in AI and related fields,” he said.
The visit included fruitful discussions on enhancing startups and e-commerce accelerator programmes and strengthening the digital ecosystem between Selangor and Taiwan. Additionally, the delegation’s stop at Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Affairs showcased Taiwan’s commitment to leading digital democracy and innovation through modern digital tools and a collaborative culture.
The delegation’s comprehensive itinerary reflected these ambitions, exploring potential aviation collaborations that utilise the combined resources of Taoyuan and Selangor’s airports and aerospace centres. A significant visit to Pingtung University of Science and Technology was also conducted to explore advancements in agricultural practices.
On this strategic direction, Ng highlighted Selangor’s role as a key player in attracting foreign investment to Malaysia, reflecting the necessity to prepare the state’s workforce with skills that align with the latest global trends in industry and AI.
Sidec is under the purview of the Standing Committee of Trade and Investment of Selangor. It is a subsidiary company of Invest Selangor Bhd. Mandated to lead the digital transformation of Selangor as Asean’s digital hub, Sidec focuses on three key sectors of the digital economy, namely e-commerce, startup and SME digitalisation.