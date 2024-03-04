Selangor to share data from Selangkah with PADU

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is ready to share data collected through the Selangkah application for cross-checking and updating the information of people of the state in the Central Database Hub (PADU) system.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that about 3,712,616 records from 66,216 subsidy recipients in the application owned by Selangkah Ventures Sdn Bhd, a state government subsidiary, can be shared with PADU, subject to the terms and conditions of use.

He said that the data that will be shared includes information about recipients of state government aid schemes, including the Bantuan Kehidupan Sejahtera Selangor (Bingkas); Selangor Mental Sihat (Sehat); Insentif MamaKerja; and the free health creening (Saring) initiative.

“The state government believes that after this, there will be more data on aid recipients in Selangor that can be shared with PADU and will indirectly help the federal government in the formulation or implementation of national policies,“ he said.

He said this after witnessing the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Selangkah application and PADU at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Building today.

At the MoU signing session, Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin represented PADU, while Selangkah was represented by Selangkah Ventures chief information officer Dr Helmi Zakariah.

Amirudin said that the Selangkah application currently has approximately 3.87 million active users, including those who do not receive subsidies and assistance from the Selangor government.

In the meantime, he anticipated that the process of transferring and cross-checking data between Selangkah and PADU would be completed by April 19.

He added that out of the targeted PADU registration of 4.24 million individuals in Selangor, 1.89 million people, or 44.5 per cent of them, have successfully updated their information in the system.

“The state government, in collaboration with the State Department of Statistics Malaysia, has undertaken various initiatives, including opening 3,221 physical counters statewide from Jan 2 to March 31, to ensure registration and updates on PADU for residents aged 18 and above,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Uzir said the MoU marked a significant milestone for data sharing, and Selangor was the first state to do so.

“Cooperation (on data sharing) is ongoing with all states, using the government-to-government (G2G) method and does not involve the signing of an MoU like today,“ he said.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli was previously reported as saying that a total of 17.65 million or 58.7 per cent of the total profile of people including household members under 18 years old were successfully updated in the Padu system after registration process closed at 11.59pm on March 31.

