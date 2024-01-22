Seven roads closed in Batu Caves for Thaipusam - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven roads in the Batu Caves area in Selangor will be closed from 10 pm today until Saturday in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the roads will be closed to reduce traffic congestion in anticipation of two million visitors expected to converge to the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves during the festival period.

He said the routes that will be closed are from the intersection of Jalan Bunga Raya leading to Jalan Batu Caves, the traffic light at Jalan Stesen (Batu Caves bypass), slip road from Batu Caves roundabout (MRR2) heading to Kuil Batu Caves and exit from Gombak (MRR2) heading to Kuil Batu Caves.

Also to be closed are the intersection at Jalan SBC8 / Jalan Lama Batu Caves, Jalan Perusahaan heading to Kuil Batu Caves and the traffic light intersection at Sri Batu Caves heading to MRR2.

“Motorists are advised to plan their journey and use an alternative route (to Batu Caves) and to park their vehicles at designated parking areas in permitted areas.

“The public is also encouraged to use public transport following the free fares provided by Rapid KL and commuter trains from Jan 24 to 25 as announced by the government,“ he told a special press conference in Batu Caves, today.

Hussein said a total of 1,600 policemen had been assigned for the Thaipusam celebration to ensure the smooth-going of the celebration and the safety of the public.

Several static control centres were also set up to facilitate visitors to obtain services and make police reports, he added.

.Meanwhile, Hussein said the use of drones at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy temple area, Batu Caves, during the Thaipusam celebration is strictly prohibited.

“Policemen will be stationed in the area to monitor the situation,“ he said. - Bernama