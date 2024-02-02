Sirim launches certification, testing on EV fire blankets

SHAH ALAM: SIRIM QAS International Sdn Bhd today launched certification and testing on electric vehicle (EV) fire blankets as the government's pro-safety commitment in the development of the vehicle ecosystem.

Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said the launch of the latest certification and service follows the increase in the number of EVs in the country.

“In addition, the latest service is also SIRIM’s (SIRIM Bhd) commitment in supporting the government’s EV charging planning guidelines, as set by the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT),“ he said.

Tengku Zafrul said this at a press conference after witnessing a demonstration of the use of the EV fire blankets by SIRIM and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) here today. The event was also attended by MITI Deputy Minister Liew Chin Tong, MITI secretary-general Datuk Hairil Yahri Yaacob, SIRIM chairman Datuk Dr Khairol Anuar Mohamad Tawi and SIRIM president and group chief executive officer Datuk Dr Ahmad Sabirin Arshad.

Elaborating on the product testing, Tengku Zafrul said his team was committed in ensuring that the fire blankets available in the market met the testing criteria required for the EN 13501-1 standard.

“What is important is that the fire blanket is able to withstand fire and reduce the release of gases and other toxic fumes.Through performance tests, the blanket could withstand temperatures from 1000 °C.

“We at MITI will also ensure this safety product is in the market and meets the conditions and standards set by SIRIM,“ he said, adding that the cost of each unit of EV fire blanket is between RM4,800 and RM5,000.

He said SIRIM is also in the process of drafting fire blanket safety standards for the industry to enable the guidelines to be used by the port and logistics operators involving the same type of vehicles.

In addition, Tengku Zafrul said his team will propose to make it mandatory for every EV charging station operator to be equpped a fire blanket.

“This proprosal needs to be discussed with KPKT first...we will raise it in the EV Committee meeting later. At least it should start in high-risk areas,“ he added. -Bernama