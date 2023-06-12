A six-year old autistic child was reported to be missing in an apartment at Idaman Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya yesterday.

Through her Facebook post, Zayn Rayyan’s mother shared that her son, still in his school uniform, remains missing until now.

She provided detailed information along with a photo of her son on social media.

“Assalamualaikum, please help if anyone has seen my son as shown in the picture. He has been missing since noon today.

“If found, please contact the numbers below. My son has special needs, he is autistic, and mute. If you see him, please hold onto him and immediately contact me. Thank you.

“Height: 120 cm, attire at the time of disappearance: white-collared school shirt, black trousers, and school shoes (as shown in the picture, with the school emblem of Sekolah Kebangsaan Damansara Damai 2, Petaling Jaya, Selangor (SKDD2),“ she wrote.

The victim’s mother also appealed for public assistance in contacting the two provided numbers.

“Contact the father: 011-51687158 and contact the mother at 011-33119578,“ she added.”