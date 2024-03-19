Solving control of vegetable supply chain by foreigners need comprehensive solutions - Saifuddin

PUTRAJAYA: The issue of foreigner dominance in the vegetable supply chain in this country needs to be dealt with comprehensively with the involvement of various relevant parties, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Saifuddin said the issue required comprehensive actions by various parties including the state government and local authorities (PBT).

“This is not a finger-pointing approach. I agree that it is time for a comprehensive action involving all regulatory agencies to look at the matter and not on piecemeal approach.

“For that reason, the right spirit is to look at this matter comprehensively about the dominance of foreigners in this sector,“ he said at a press conference after attending the handing over the Certificate of Citizenship here today.

The media recently reported on the situation and got the attention of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof who reportedly said the issue needs to be dealt with by the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) and the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) because the relevant laws are under their jurisdiction.

In response to Fadillah’s views, Saifuddin said he would hold a meeting with Fadillah in the near future to discuss the issue.

He said that as the agency responsible for the issue, the Home Ministry takes the matter seriously and also reminds locals not to provide protection to illegal immigrants.

“This act (protecting illegal immigrants) is legally wrong,“ he said.

In other developments, Saifuddin asked the public to submit information to the police to complete the investigation regarding the sale of socks with the word Allah written on them at the KK Super Mart convenience stores.

“There are already a number of police reports, let it be handled by the police,“ he said.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was reported to have said that he would call KK Super Mart to record its statement this week. Investigations are being conducted in accordance with Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The issue went viral after the sale of the socks at KK Super Mart in Bandar Sunway was uploaded by social media users on March 13.

Regarding allegations by a lawyer and a news reader of a local television station that policemen were rude, arrogant and unprofessional while performing their duties, Saifuddin said the incident would be resolved fairly by hearing explanations from both sides.

“I have a simple principle which is to listen to both versions so that we can be fair. This is now being managed, we are waiting for the decision,“ he said.

Recently an article written by the lawyer in question went viral in which he claimed to have been badly treated by two policemen during an examination of him in the USJ 9 residential area in Subang Jaya, at about 1.30am, on March 13.

Following that, the police will call the man in his 30s next week for his statement.

