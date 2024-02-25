Spanco issue: Muhyiddin will be called to help in investigation only if necessary - MACC

MERSING: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will only be called up to assist in investigations into the award of a government contract to Spanco Sdn Bhd (Spanco) if ‘there is a need to’.

Azam said that when asked by reporters earlier, he had not ruled out the possibility that the Pagoh Member of Parliament might be questioned regarding the award of the contract on the supply and management of government vehicles.

“I only made that statement in response to questions about whether he (Muhyiddin) would be called up. I did not deny (the possibility) but it depends on MACC officers investigating the case. It is normal for us to make such statements.

“That’s why I said two days ago that if there is a need, investigating officers will call him (Muhyiddin), just like how other witnesses including a former finance minister had been summoned,” he told a press conference after officiating at the Mersing MACC office opening and Anti-Corruption Pledge here today.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin, in a Facebook post, denied that he was involved in any wrongdoings in connection with the award of the contract to Spanco.

On another matter, Azam said MACC would check on the application for a Red Notice against Muhyiddin’s son-in-law Datuk Seri Muhammad Adlan Berhan.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had applied to Interpol for the Red Notice against Muhammad Adlan, 48, and his lawyer Mansoor Saat, 69, in October last year.

“I have not received an update on that; MACC will check again with Interpol. For now, we are waiting for him (Muhammad Adlan) to return to the country to face charges in court.

“MACC has also applied to PDRM to list him as a wanted person by Interpol. MACC is still making efforts to track him and his lawyer down,” he said.

Azam had earlier been reported as confirming that investigations against Muhammad Adlan had been completed but that he could not be located after having left the country since May last year. - Bernama