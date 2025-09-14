Malaysia tracked Al-Qaeda before 9/11 attacks - Secret Revealed

MALAYSIA’s Special Branch conducted a classified intelligence operation tracking Al-Qaeda operatives in Kuala Lumpur nearly two years before the September 11 attacks, according to revelations by Deputy Inspector-General Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

The covert operation commenced in December 1999 when Malaysia’s Counter Terrorism Division received intelligence from American agencies about suspected Al-Qaeda members planning to enter the country’s capital.

Speaking through his Facebook account, Ayob disclosed details of the surveillance mission that would later gain recognition in official 9/11 Commission documentation and terrorism investigation literature.

The Kuala Lumpur Operation

Under the leadership of then-Special Branch director Datuk Yusof Rahaman, the Counter Terrorism unit initiated surveillance activities based on American intelligence sharing. Ayob, who headed the small specialised unit at the time, described the operation’s critical moments.

On January 4, 2000, US intelligence provided Malaysian authorities with specific details including flight information, personal documentation, and photographic identification of Khalid Al-Mihdhar, identified as a senior Al-Qaeda operative scheduled to arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

That evening, Ayob’s team positioned themselves at KLIA for monitoring duties.

Working alongside Inspector Mohd Raby and Inspector Ooi Yuet Kueh, they successfully identified Al-Mihdhar using the provided photograph as he collected his luggage.

The suspect, dressed in dark clothing, was subsequently followed by the surveillance team as he departed the airport terminal. Al-Mihdhar was met by an Arab student employed part-time with a travel agency, and both individuals proceeded to budget accommodation in Bukit Bintang.

Communication Patterns and Intelligence Gathering

The operatives demonstrated sophisticated operational security, exclusively using public telecommunications and internet facilities rather than hotel communication systems. Special Branch personnel tracked their activities, particularly focusing on a frequently used public phone near Menara Maybank.

Analysis of international call records revealed communications with Ahmad Al-Hada in Yemen, identified as Al-Mihdhar’s father-in-law and a person of interest connected to the 1998 US Embassy bombing incidents in East Africa.

All gathered intelligence, including travel documentation, passport information, and telecommunication records, was shared with American intelligence agencies. However, subsequent investigations revealed that not all information reached the FBI, a communication failure later criticised in official 9/11 Commission findings.

Expanded Investigation Network

Following the suspects’ departure to Bangkok on January 9, 2000, Malaysian authorities continued surveillance operations, expanding focus to include local individuals with connections to the operatives, particularly Yazid Sufaat and members of Jemaah Islamiyah.

Ayob’s role as case officer involved ongoing monitoring of these Malaysian connections, leading to the discovery of the broader Jemaah Islamiyah terrorist network. This investigation culminated in a major operation launched on December 11, 2001.

International Recognition

The Special Branch operation gained international recognition as the first intelligence success in exposing JI cells across multiple Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Australia, and Thailand.

Ayob emphasised that the operation’s success resulted from collaborative efforts across all Special Branch divisions, with many personnel contributing from behind the scenes to maintain Malaysia’s peace and security.

The achievement was attributed to experienced leadership and the integrity of senior officers who maintained their commitment to national security duties.