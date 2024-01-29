Spike in dengue cases; no death reported

PUTRAJAYA: The number of dengue fever cases has increased to 3,971 in the 3rd Epidemiological Week (ME03) 2024, from Jan 14 to 20, compared with 3,525 cases reported in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said that no deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported during the period.

In terms of the number of hotspot localities, he said the number has dropped to 127 compared with 136 the previous week, with the highest number recorded in Selangor with 105 localities, followed by the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (13), Perak (three) and Negeri Sembilan (two).

For chikungunya surveillance, Dr Muhammad Radzi said there was one case recorded in ME03 with the cumulative number of cases to date being two cases while no chikungunya outbreak was reported.

“For Zika surveillance, a total of 97 blood samples were screened for Zika and the results were all negative,“ he said in a statement today. -Bernama