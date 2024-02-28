Stop misinterpretating Rukun Negara ideal with the word ‘liberal’ - Unity Minister

PUTRAJAYA: National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang urged all parties to stop misinterpretation the meaning of the word ‘liberal’ found in the ideals of Rukun Negara.

He said one of Rukun Negara’s ambitions is to “guarantee a liberal approach to its rich cultural traditions and diverse patterns” where the word “liberal” refers to an attitude of openness and acceptance (Understanding, Respect and Acceptance) to cultural differences between races and ethnicity.

“People are free to practise their respective religions, customs and cultures in accordance with the interests of national unity,“ he said in a statement today to explain the word ‘liberal’ in the Rukun Negara ideals.

He said the ideals of Rukun Negara affirmed the principles that are the basis for the formation of a united, democratic, fair, liberal and progressive Malaysian society.

“The application of liberal values (openness to cultural differences between races) in society will help create a more inclusive, dynamic and progressive environment, as well as give every individual the opportunity to grow and contribute to the development of the country in a positive way,“ he said.

Explaining the process of formation of the Rukun Negara, Aaron said the National Consultative Council consisting of 13 national figures from various racial backgrounds and expertise has produced the Rukun Negara as a new national philosophy.

Rukun Negara has been drafted based on the seven main pillars that have been presented through the ‘Pillars of Nation’ paper.

“Finally, Rukun Negara has been drafted and organised into two parts which are five ideals and five principles. The ideals and principles of Rukun Negara were later translated into a form of national philosophy or ideology.

“This highly valued philosophy needs to be lived by every Malaysian citizen to ensure its sustainability and appropriateness at all times,“ he said. - Bernama