Sultan Nazrin receives over RM2.5m in business tithes from six companies

IPOH: Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah received business tithes totalling RM2,537,234.15 from six corporate companies on behalf of the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) at Istana Kinta here today.

MAIPk in a statement said at the ceremony, Belati's chief executive officer, Mohamad Solan Derani presented the company's business tithes of RM190,000, while Felcra Berhad Perak Region represented by its regional general manager Yusoff Razali handed over RM714,234.15.

Moccis Farm Sdn Bhd executive chairman Datuk Ahmad Sobri Wan Teh, presented RM250,000, Millenia Aqua Services Sdn Bhd, represented by its chairman Datuk Hang Tuah Din, contributed RM163,000, while RM820,000 was received from Ir Saiful Azzuan Aznam representing Puncak Emas Infra Sdn Bhd.

“Royal College of Medicine Perak, represented by its chief executive officer and campus head, Hissamuddin Omar, fulfilled their obligation with a contribution of RM400,000,“ read the statement.

Present at the event were MAIPk president Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini, Perak mufti Datuk Seri Wan Zahidi Wan Teh, Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) director Harith Fadzilah Abdul Halim and MAIPk acting chief executive officer Wan Maizura Wan Zahari. -Bernama