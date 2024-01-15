Sungai Kedah/Sungai Anak Bukit RTB project to be ready in September

ALOR SETAR: The Sungai Kedah/Sungai Anak Bukit Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) project here, which can solve flood woes in the city and Jitra, is expected to be completed on Sept 9.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who is also the joint chairman of the State Development Action Council (MTPNg), said that as of yesterday (Jan 14), the progress of the Federal government project was at 78.13 per cent.

“What remains of the main work is the construction of two bridges in Jalan Alor Setar-Kangar and Jalan Gunung Keriang.

“This project is implemented in stages using the Federal government’s allocation of RM79.5 million,” he told reporters after visiting the RTB project near here today.

He said the RTB project would provide a new flow to deal with the overflow of water from the three main rivers, namely Sungai Baru, Sungai Tanjung Pauh and Sungai Anak Bukit.

Saifuddin said these rivers flow through settlements in villages, housing and industrial areas involving 63,000 people.

He said the project could also preserve 9,000 hectares of paddy fields along the Jitra-Alor Setar route from the threat of floods.

He added that the visit today was aimed at monitoring the implementation of the project in Kedah and ensuring projects financed through Federal government allocations are completed on time.

Asked if the different leaderships at the state and Federal levels would jeopardise the implementation of development projects, he said the Federal government would never sacrifice the interests of the people.

“Although there are differences in terms of the ruling government, I don’t think it’s rational for the Federal government leadership to sacrifice the people’s interests.

“When the Kedah government’s budget allocated RM100 million for development, the Federal government put in RM1.81 billion (for Kedah). I don’t think such a scenario (exists where the Federal government) sidelines or ignores the people of Kedah,” he said.

He added that the Federal government took the right approach as it realised it needed to fulfil its responsibility to provide comfort for the people. -Bernama