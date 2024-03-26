Suspect in Bidor KK Mart molotov cocktail incident captured on CCTV

IPOH: Police believe that a man driving a car was responsible for throwing a petrol bomb at a KK Mart outlet in Jalan Bruseh, in Bidor, early this morning.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said preliminary investigation and a review of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident found that a dark-coloured car with a red ‘Lalamove’ sticker had stopped by the roadside at about 5.35 am.

“A man (the suspect) got down from the car and threw something believed to be a bottle filled with kerosene into the store before leaving the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Mohd Yusri was reported to have said that a female employee of the convenience store had lodged a police report regarding the incident at about 8.49 am.

The 20-year-old complainant was working when she heard the sound of a bottle breaking in front of the store and went to check.

There were shards of glass and explosive material resembling firecrackers on the floor. She also detected a smell similar to kerosene.

Those with information regarding the incident can contact the investigating officer, Inspector Norseha Baharudin at 0177964459. -Bernama