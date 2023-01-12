Taarana School marks achievements of children with special needs

PETALING JAYA: The Taarana School for children with special learning needs held its annual day recently to celebrate their achievements.

The event highlighted the talents of the school’s 24 students and reflected Taarana’s dedication to fostering a comprehensive and holistic environment of learning and development, RYTHM Foundation Chairperson Datin Sri Umayal Eswaran said.

She added that the performances showcased not only the students’ talents but also Taarana’s nurturing spirit of inclusivity and creativity.

“We must not give up on our children but nurture their skills and talents. If they can’t excel academically, guide them on their unique journey and encourage their other talents,” Umayal said.

The event also included testimonies from parents on the impact of Taarana’s initiatives on students and their families.

Mohd Amin Mohd Shariffudin witnessed remarkable behavioural progress in his son Muhammad Kamil Muiz, who has Charge Syndrome. Children with this syndrome tend to have problems with their senses of sight, hearing, smell, taste and touch.

“Muiz has improved tremendously since enrolling at Taarana. He is now more receptive to listening and has also learned to make friends,” he said.