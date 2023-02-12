SUNGAI PETANI: A 13-year-old boy who attempted to rob of an e-hailing driver recently is expected to be charged at the Sungai Petani Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said the charge was made after the case was referred to the public prosecutor.

“The teenager will be charged under Section 393 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

The media reported that the boy tried to hold up an e-hailing driver at knifepoint in Taman Keladi, near here, at about 6 pm on Nov 27

The e-hailing driver, aged 65, did not sustain any injuries but instead bit the suspect’s hand and managed to disarm the suspect after which the teenager got out of the car and fled.

The teenager’s action was recorded by the ‘dashboard’ camera installed in the e-hailing driver’s car and the one-minute and 32-second video went viral on social media.

The teenager was arrested by police at 10 pm following a report made by the driver at 8 pm, the day of the incident.–Bernama