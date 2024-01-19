Tengku Hassanal departs for KL after five-day visit to Sarawak

KUCHING: Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today departed for Kuala Lumpur after concluding a five-day visit to Sarawak.

Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts cum Minister of Youth and Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah led the state government’s officials in bidding farewell to the royal visitor during the sending-off ceremony at the Kuching International Airport.

Also present were the Sarawak Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and Deputy State Secretary (Operations) Datuk Hii Chang Kee.

The aircraft carrying Tengku Hassanal and his entourage left the airport at 12.30 pm.

Throughout his visit, Tengku Hassanal also took a tour of several iconic places in the state such as Dataran Ibu Pertiwi, Darul Hana Bridge, and the Borneo Cultural Museum.

The Regent of Pahang also visited the office of Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (PETROS), Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) Tower and Semenggoh Wildlife Centre. - Bernama