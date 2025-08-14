Corporate bodies urged to join PPZ-MAIWP for zakat distribution

KUALA LUMPUR: Corporate entities are encouraged to take part in the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council’s Zakat Collection Centre’s (PPZ-WAIWP) programmes, which distribute donations and aid to asnaf and other needy groups.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, said that the collaboration between PPZ-MAIWP and corporate bodies would streamline zakat distribution and ensure that the contributions reach their rightful recipients.

“I call on other companies to follow FGV Holdings Berhad’s example in partnering with PPZ-MAIWP, to ensure that zakat funds genuinely reach those in need - which is the most important aspect,” he told reporters after officiating the PPZ-MAIWP and FGV Ziarah Kasih programme, here, today.

Mohd Na’im, representing PPZ-MAIWP, received business zakat amounting to RM3.45 million for 2024, from the FGV Group, for the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, in addition to donations worth RM125,000 distributed to 500 asnaf around Taman Wahyu 2.

Also present were FGV chairman, Tan Sri Rastam Mohd Isa; PPZ-MAIWP chairman, Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin; and FGV Group chief executive officer, Fakhrunniam Othman. - Bernama