Labuan poised as regional hub after BFF 2025 success

PUTRAJAYA: Labuan has demonstrated strong potential to emerge as a regional hub for trade, tourism, and cross-border collaboration following the success of the Borneo Flora Festival (BFF) 2025.

The event attracted over 120,000 visitors, surpassing the initial target of 50,000, with attendees arriving from Malaysia and abroad, including the Philippines, Brunei, and China.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa highlighted the festival’s economic impact, generating over RM35 million in returns for Labuan.

The five-day festival in July saw 66,720 external visitors and 16,680 vehicles, alongside 12,347 arrivals via speedboat and ferry services.

Direct spending during the event reached nearly RM22 million, with an additional multiplier effect exceeding RM35 million for the local economy.

Dr Zaliha noted that the festival also spurred improvements in infrastructure, including roads, public amenities, and lighting.

She spoke at the BFF 2025 Strategic Partners Appreciation Ceremony, attended by key officials and industry representatives.

Addressing future prospects, Dr Zaliha urged stakeholders to view challenges like limited accommodation and connectivity as investment opportunities.

Labuan’s strategic location within the Borneo archipelago links it to Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei, and Kalimantan, providing access to over 20 million people.

She highlighted the potential for Labuan to serve as a logistics and tourism hub, especially with Indonesia’s new Nusantara Capital City development in East Kalimantan.

The minister also proposed expanding Labuan’s event portfolio, including a Borneo Arts Festival, to further elevate its regional profile.

The event was attended by Federal Territories Department director-general Datuk Seri Noridah Abdul Rahim and other senior officials. - Bernama